IPO Rush Intensifies With 11 Issues Next Week, Companies Target Rs 7,055 Crore Fundraise

IPO activity heats up as 11 companies target Rs 7,055 crore. |

Mumbai: The Indian primary market is heading for a busy week, with 11 mainboard companies looking to raise a combined Rs 7,055 crore through initial public offerings between September 7 and September 15.

The IPO pipeline includes Rentomojo, Karamtara Engineering, Kanohar Electricals, Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions and several other companies across real estate, engineering, chemicals, financial services and manufacturing.

Fresh Issues Worth Rs 2,722 Crore

Of the total Rs 7,055 crore fundraising, Rs 2,722 crore, or 39 per cent, will come through fresh issues. The remaining Rs 4,333 crore, or 61 per cent, will be offers for sale by existing shareholders.

Companies plan to use fresh proceeds for expansion, capital expenditure, debt repayment, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Rajkumar Rathi, Chief Investment Officer at YES Securities, said the rush reflects companies' eagerness to secure growth capital while liquidity remains available in the primary market.

Pranav Constructions Opens First

Pranav Constructions will kick off the week's IPO activity on September 7 with an issue of more than Rs 351 crore. The company has set a price band of Rs 118 to Rs 124 per share.

Kanohar Electricals, Prasol Chemicals and Glass Wall Systems India will open their IPOs on September 8.

Kanohar Electricals plans to raise Rs 1,056 crore, while Prasol Chemicals is targeting Rs 500 crore. Glass Wall Systems India's issue size stands at Rs 428 crore.

Rentomojo Leads September 9 Rush

September 9 will see several major IPO launches. Rentomojo will seek Rs 1,256 crore, making it the largest among the upcoming issues.

Karamtara Engineering plans to raise Rs 875 crore, while Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions is targeting Rs 805 crore.

Arcil will launch a Rs 733 crore IPO entirely through an offer for sale. LCC Projects will raise Rs 427 crore, while Steamhouse India plans a Rs 414 crore issue.

Veegaland Developers will open its Rs 210 crore fresh issue on September 10.

The latest launches are expected to take the number of companies entering the IPO market in 2026 to 75, following 23 issues in August alone.