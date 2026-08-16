IPO Rush Gathers Pace Next Week, Seven Companies Aim To Raise Over ₹6,400 Crore

Seven companies will launch IPOs next week to raise over Rs 6,400 crore. |

New Delhi: India’s primary market is heading for another busy week, with seven companies planning to raise more than Rs 6,400 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs).

The IPO rush will begin on August 17, led by Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks and jewellery retailer Lalithaa Jewellery Mart.

Biggest Issues

Horizon Industrial Parks will launch the week’s largest IPO, worth Rs 2,600 crore, on August 17. The entire offering is a fresh issue, with a price band of Rs 57-60 per share.

The company plans to use the proceeds mainly to repay borrowings.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart will also open its Rs 1,700-crore IPO on August 17. Its price band is Rs 190-201 per share.

The offer includes a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 500 crore.

More IPOs Follow

Shankesh Jewellers and Sunshine Pictures will launch their IPOs on August 18.

Shankesh Jewellers aims to raise Rs 367 crore, with shares priced at Rs 88-93 each.

Sunshine Pictures will seek Rs 282 crore at a price band of Rs 342-360 per share. Promoters Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Shefali Vipul Shah will participate in the OFS.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management, which operates under the Gaja Capital brand, will launch its Rs 550-crore IPO on August 19 at Rs 152-160 per share.

Augmont Joins Rush

Tempsens Instruments (India) will open its issue on August 20. It includes a Rs 95-crore fresh issue and an OFS of 1.85 crore shares.

Augmont Enterprises will follow on August 21 with an Rs 825-crore IPO, comprising a Rs 620-crore fresh issue and Rs 205-crore OFS.

The price bands for Tempsens and Augmont are yet to be announced.

The seven launches are expected to take the number of companies entering the IPO market in 2026 to 55.

Meanwhile, Skyways Air Services will launch its Rs 583-crore IPO on August 24.