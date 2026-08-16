PNB Partners With GYFTR For Credit Card Offers, Customers To Get Shopping, Food And Travel Benefits

PNB has partnered with GYFTR for three years to launch a digital platform offering select credit card customers deals. |

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has partnered with GYFTR Limited to offer more digital benefits and brand offers to its credit card customers.

The two companies have entered into a three-year agreement under which a dedicated PNB-branded digital platform will be developed for select credit card customers.

The platform will offer deals across shopping, food delivery, entertainment, dining and travel.

Dedicated PNB Platform

Under the partnership, GYFTR will develop and operate the PNB-branded digital platform.

Select PNB credit card customers will be able to access offers and digital benefits from different brands through the platform.

The list of brands and offers will be updated from time to time in consultation with PNB.

Brands such as Amazon Prime, Swiggy One, SonyLIV, Starbucks, Domino’s, Myntra, Bata and PVR may feature on the platform. However, the available brands and offers can change.

Multiple Categories

The platform aims to bring offers covering customers’ everyday spending and entertainment needs under one digital service.

Credit card users will be able to explore benefits related to shopping, food delivery, movies, entertainment, restaurants and travel.

GYFTR will manage the technology, operations and payment infrastructure supporting the platform.

The company will also use its network of brands and merchant integrations to make it easier for PNB customers to move from the bank’s platform to participating brands’ websites or stores.

Customer Engagement

GYFTR co-founder and CEO Arvind Prabhakar said the company was excited about its partnership with Punjab National Bank.

He said GYFTR aims to work with banks to build digital customer experiences that go beyond transactions and provide additional value.

The partnership combines PNB’s large customer reach with GYFTR’s brand network and digital engagement capabilities.

For PNB, the initiative will provide another digital channel to connect with its credit card customers while creating additional customer touchpoints through brand partnerships.