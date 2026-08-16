Six IPOs Target Nearly ₹5,600 Crore Next Week, Horizon Industrial Parks Leads With ₹2,600 Crore Issue

Six companies will launch IPOs worth nearly Rs 5,600 crore next week. |

New Delhi: India’s primary market is set for a busy week , with six companies planning to raise nearly Rs 5,600 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs). Horizon Industrial Parks and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart will account for a major share of the fundraising.

The new issues come after five IPOs were launched last week and three companies entered the market earlier in August.

Big Issues Lead

Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks will open its Rs 2,600-crore IPO on August 17. The issue is entirely a fresh share sale, with a price band of Rs 57-60 per share. The company plans to use the money mainly to repay borrowings.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart will also launch its Rs 1,700-crore IPO on August 17. Its price band has been fixed at Rs 190-201 per share. The offer includes a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 500 crore.

More Offers

Shankesh Jewellers will open its Rs 367-crore IPO on August 18 at Rs 88-93 per share. The issue includes up to 2.95 crore fresh shares and an OFS of up to 1 crore shares.

Sunshine Pictures will launch its Rs 282-crore offering the same day. Its price band is Rs 342-360 per share. The offer comprises 48 lakh fresh shares and an OFS of 30.37 lakh shares. Promoters Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Shefali Vipul Shah will sell shares in the OFS.

Pipeline Stays Strong

Gaja Alternative Asset Management, operating under the Gaja Capital brand, will open its Rs 550-crore IPO on August 19 at Rs 152-160 per share. It includes a fresh issue of up to Rs 450 crore and an OFS of Rs 100 crore.

Tempsens Instruments (India) will follow on August 20, offering Rs 95 crore in fresh shares alongside an OFS of 1.85 crore shares.

The fresh proceeds across these IPOs will mainly fund expansion, capital expenditure, debt repayment and general corporate needs.

These launches are expected to take the number of companies floating IPOs in 2026 to 54. The pipeline remains active, with Skyways Air Services scheduled to open its Rs 583-crore IPO on August 24.