IPO Calendar Next Week: 6 IPO Launches, 5 Listings To Keep Markets Busy

Mumbai: The coming week will be packed with action in the primary markets, as six companies are set to launch their IPOs and five firms will debut on the stock exchanges. The activity spans both mainboard and SME segments, offering investors multiple opportunities to participate in fresh listings and new issues.
Mainboard IPO: Arisinfra Solutions
Arisinfra Solutions is opening its IPO on Wednesday, June 18, and will close on Friday, June 20.
Price Band: Rs 210 to Rs 222 per share
Lot Size: 67 shares
Listing Date: Tentatively June 25, 2025
Registrar: MUFG Intime India
Lead Managers: JM Financial, IIFL Capital, Nuvama Wealth
SME IPOs to Open Next Week
Patil Automation IPO
Opens: June 16 | Closes: June 18
Issue Size: Rs 69.61 crore
Price Band: Rs 114 to Rs 120
Lot Size: 1,200 shares
Listing Date: June 23
Registrar: Purva Sharegistry
Samay Project Services IPO
Opens: June 16 | Closes: June 18
Issue Size: Rs 14.69 crore
Price Band: Rs 32 to Rs 43
Lot Size: 4,000 shares
Listing Date: June 23
Registrar: Bigshare Services
Eppeltone Engineers IPO
Opens: June 17 | Closes: June 19
Issue Size: Rs 43.96 crore
Price Band: Rs 125 to Rs 128
Lot Size: 1,000 shares
Listing Date: June 24
Registrar: Skyline Financial Services
Influx Healthtech IPO
Opens: June 18 | Closes: June 20
Issue Size: Rs 58.57 crore (Rs 48 crore fresh, Rs 10.56 crore OFS)
Price Band: Rs 91 to Rs 96
Lot Size: 1,200 shares
Listing Date: June 25
Registrar: Maashitla Securities
Mayasheel Ventures IPO
Opens: June 20 | Closes: June 24
Issue Size: Rs 27.28 crore
Price Band: Rs 44 to Rs 47
Lot Size: 3,000 shares
Listing Date: June 27
Registrar: Maashitla Securities
IPO Listings Coming Next Week
Mainboard Listing: Oswal Pumps will list on June 20, after closing its IPO on June 17. Allotment is expected on June 18.
SME Listings: Sacheerome – Listing on June 16
Monolithisch India – Listing on June 17
Jainik Power and Cables – Listing on June 19
Aten Papers and Foam – Listing on June 20
With multiple IPOs and listings lined up across mainboard and SME segments, next week offers strong activity in the primary markets. Retail and small investors will have several options to explore.