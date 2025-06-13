IPO Calendar Next Week: 6 IPO Launches, 5 Listings To Keep Markets Busy

Next week will be active for IPO investors with six new public issues and five stock listings. | Image by Grok |

Mumbai: The coming week will be packed with action in the primary markets, as six companies are set to launch their IPOs and five firms will debut on the stock exchanges. The activity spans both mainboard and SME segments, offering investors multiple opportunities to participate in fresh listings and new issues.

Mainboard IPO: Arisinfra Solutions

Arisinfra Solutions is opening its IPO on Wednesday, June 18, and will close on Friday, June 20.

Price Band: Rs 210 to Rs 222 per share

Lot Size: 67 shares

Listing Date: Tentatively June 25, 2025

Registrar: MUFG Intime India

Lead Managers: JM Financial, IIFL Capital, Nuvama Wealth

SME IPOs to Open Next Week

Patil Automation IPO

Opens: June 16 | Closes: June 18

Issue Size: Rs 69.61 crore

Price Band: Rs 114 to Rs 120

Lot Size: 1,200 shares

Listing Date: June 23

Registrar: Purva Sharegistry

Samay Project Services IPO

Opens: June 16 | Closes: June 18

Issue Size: Rs 14.69 crore

Price Band: Rs 32 to Rs 43

Lot Size: 4,000 shares

Listing Date: June 23

Registrar: Bigshare Services

Eppeltone Engineers IPO

Opens: June 17 | Closes: June 19

Issue Size: Rs 43.96 crore

Price Band: Rs 125 to Rs 128

Lot Size: 1,000 shares

Listing Date: June 24

Registrar: Skyline Financial Services

Influx Healthtech IPO

Opens: June 18 | Closes: June 20

Issue Size: Rs 58.57 crore (Rs 48 crore fresh, Rs 10.56 crore OFS)

Price Band: Rs 91 to Rs 96

Lot Size: 1,200 shares

Listing Date: June 25

Registrar: Maashitla Securities

Mayasheel Ventures IPO

Opens: June 20 | Closes: June 24

Issue Size: Rs 27.28 crore

Price Band: Rs 44 to Rs 47

Lot Size: 3,000 shares

Listing Date: June 27

Registrar: Maashitla Securities

IPO Listings Coming Next Week

Mainboard Listing: Oswal Pumps will list on June 20, after closing its IPO on June 17. Allotment is expected on June 18.

SME Listings: Sacheerome – Listing on June 16

Monolithisch India – Listing on June 17

Jainik Power and Cables – Listing on June 19

Aten Papers and Foam – Listing on June 20

With multiple IPOs and listings lined up across mainboard and SME segments, next week offers strong activity in the primary markets. Retail and small investors will have several options to explore.