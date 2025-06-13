Eppeltone Engineers ₹44 Crore IPO Creates Market Buzz As GMP Soars, Price Band Set At ₹125-128 – Check Full Details

Activity in the primary market is increasing, and many companies are launching their IPOs. |

Mumbai: Activity in the primary market is increasing, and many companies are launching their IPOs. In this series, Eppeltone Engineers Limited is set to open its IPO for subscription on June 17, which will close on June 19. The company's shares are likely to be listed on NSE SME on June 24.

Through this book-building issue, the company aims to raise Rs 43.96 crore. The IPO comprises a completely fresh issue of 34.34 lakh shares. Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is acting as the registrar. Prabhat Financial Services Limited is the market maker for the issue. The promoters of the company are Rohit Chaudhary, Deven Chaudhary, and Reshu Chaudhary.

The price band for Eppeltone Engineers Limited’s IPO has been set at Rs 125 to Rs 128 per share. The minimum lot size for investment is 1,000 shares, which means retail investors will need to invest at least Rs 1,25,000.

However, given the likelihood of oversubscription, investors are advised to bid at the cut-off price of Rs 128 to ensure their application is considered. This means the effective investment amount for retail investors would be Rs 1,28,000.

For HNI (High Net-worth Individuals), bidding for at least two lots or 2,000 shares is mandatory, requiring an investment of Rs 2,56,000.

The public issue has been reserved as follows:

- 50 percent for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)

- 35 percent for Retail Investors

- 15 percent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)

About the company

Founded in 1977, Eppeltone Engineers Limited is a leading Indian company specialising in the manufacturing of electronic energy meters, especially smart meters and power conditioning devices. The company offers a diverse product portfolio, including AVRs, MCBs, transducers, UPS systems, and high-grade chargers.

Initially, the company used to manufacture Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) units for computers and other electronic devices. Over time, it has significantly expanded its product range to cater to both industrial and household needs.

Eppeltone is a certified organisation that designs and supplies various energy management solutions. Its key products include static watt-hour meters, smart meters, water meters, BPL kits, LED luminaires, battery management systems, UPS systems, chargers, and packs.

The company mainly operates in the B2B segment, supplying most of its products and services to government agencies. It also serves a limited number of private sector clients, including industries, commercial units, and domestic customers.

Eppeltone’s main production facility spans 36,000 square feet in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which serves as the core of its manufacturing and innovation operations. The company also has additional units in Noida and Okhla (New Delhi), which handle specialised production, quality control, and R&D activities.

Eppeltone Engineers Financials

In terms of financials, the company reported a revenue of Rs 80.04 crore in FY24 and Rs 125.74 crore in FY25. The profit after tax stood at Rs 8.16 crore in FY24 and Rs 11.23 crore in FY25.

Eppeltone Engineers plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for several purposes:

- Primarily to meet its working capital requirements

- Partly for capital expenditure, including setting up additional machinery in the factory

- The remaining funds will go towards general corporate purposes and IPO-related expenses

According to market analysts, the GMP (Grey Market Premium) for Eppeltone Engineers IPO stands at Rs 51, which is 39.8 percent higher than the cap price. Notably, the GMP was Rs 30 on June 11, showing a significant jump.