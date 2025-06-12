 Meesho IPO Wait Is Over, Just One Step Away From Filing DRHP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMeesho IPO Wait Is Over, Just One Step Away From Filing DRHP

Meesho IPO Wait Is Over, Just One Step Away From Filing DRHP

Meesho is about to file its IPO draft after shifting its base to India. It may raise USD 1 billion and reach a USD 10 billion valuation, possibly listing before rival Flipkart.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Meesho is about to file its IPO draft after shifting its base to India. |

Mumbai: Big e-commerce startup Meesho is now very close to launching its IPO. It is just one step away from filing the draft for its IPO. According to sources shared with Moneycontrol, Meesho is moving its base from Delaware, USA to India. This process is expected to finish in the next few days.

Bringing its headquarters to India is a big step in its IPO journey. After this move, the company will be ready to file the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI. Once this is done, the IPO draft will be filed within a few weeks.

Read Also
NSDL Plans IPO Launch In July, $400 Million Issue To Mark First Listing By An Indian Depository
article-image

How big will Meesho's IPO be?

Earlier this week, Meesho became a public company to strengthen its IPO plans. Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the company may raise up to USD 1 billion through the IPO. Meesho has already selected its bankers for the IPO. Its valuation may reach USD 10 billion, which is much higher than its previous USD 4 billion valuation.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
Read Also
Samay Project Services IPO To Open On June 16, Company Aims To Raise ₹14.69 Crore For Business...
article-image

Meesho ahead of Flipkart

Meesho was started in 2015 by IIT Delhi alumni Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal. The company has raised over USD 1.3 billion from investors like Tiger Global, SoftBank, and Elevation Capital.

If Meesho lists this year, it may go ahead of its rival Flipkart, which is still waiting for its parent company Walmart to decide the IPO timeline. Flipkart started in 2007 and is also planning to go public.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...

Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...

Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

IPO: Kent RO Systems Receives Approval From SEBI; Financial Data Reveals Strong Profit Jump

IPO: Kent RO Systems Receives Approval From SEBI; Financial Data Reveals Strong Profit Jump

IndiGo & SpiceJet Shares Fall After Air India Crash, Market Mood Worsens Amid Global Tensions

IndiGo & SpiceJet Shares Fall After Air India Crash, Market Mood Worsens Amid Global Tensions