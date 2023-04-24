Ipca to acquire 33.38% shares in Unichem for Rs 1,034.06 cr

Ipca Laboratories to acquire 33.38% shares in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034.06 cr | ipca.com

Ipca Laboratories Limited on Monday got into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 2,35,01,440 shares constituting 33.38 per cent stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034.06 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares will be purchased at the cost of Rs 440 per share post the approval from the Competition Commission of India under the Competition Act, 2002.

The board of the company has also made an offer to the shareholders of Unichem Laboratories to acquire close to 26 per cent share for the cost of Rs 440 per share aggregating to Rs 805.44 crores.

Unichem

Unichem was founded in the year 1944 as a sole proprietorship firm by the late Shri. Amrut Mody, a pioneer in the Indian pharmaceuticals business. Unichem Laboratories Limited (Unichem) was incorporated on August 22, 1962 under the Companies Act, 1956. The Initial Public Offer of

Unichem was made in 1963 and the Company’s equity shares are now listed on BSE Limited and NSE Limited.

Unichem is an international, integrated, specialty pharmaceutical Company. It manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations as branded generics as well as generics in several countries across the globe, major markets being the United States of America and Europe.

Unichem's manufacturing facilities

Unichem’s formulations manufacturing facilities are located at Goa, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh). The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facilities are located at Roha (Maharashtra), Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) and Kolhapur (Maharashtra).

Unichem's subsidiaries

The Company has 6 (six) Wholly Owned Subsidiaries, namely Niche Generics Limited, UK, Unichem Farmaceutica Do Brasil Ltda., Brazil, Unichem Laboratories Limited, Ireland, Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., Unichem SA (Pty) Limited, South Africa and Unichem (China) Pvt. Limited.