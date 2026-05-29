Ipca Laboratories Reports 341% Profit Growth In Q4 FY26, Revenue Up 6%

Ipca Laboratories | File

Mumbai: Ipca Laboratories Ltd reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,388.5 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 2,246.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting growth of 6.3 percent.

Profit attributable to owners of the company rose sharply to Rs 299.1 crore from Rs 67.8 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax increased to Rs 404.5 crore from Rs 128.0 crore. The company’s Q4 FY26 results were approved by the board on May 29, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with the preceding quarter, revenue remained largely flat, easing 0.2 percent from Rs 2,392.5 crore. Profit attributable to owners declined 8.3 percent from Rs 326.3 crore, while profit before tax fell 9.3 percent from Rs 446.0 crore.

Total expenses increased to Rs 2,032.0 crore from Rs 1,984.4 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses and other operating costs remained elevated during the quarter.

Earnings per share after exceptional items stood at Rs 11.79 compared with Rs 12.86 in the previous quarter and Rs 2.67 a year earlier.

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What Drove The Numbers?

The pharmaceutical company operates in a single business segment. India contributed Rs 1,019.8 crore of quarterly revenue, while overseas markets contributed Rs 1,368.7 crore. During FY26, the group recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 45.8 crore related to the implementation of new labour codes.

Other income for the year also included a gain arising from the deconsolidation of Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC following its sale. These items influenced reported earnings during the year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 8.9 percent to Rs 9,646.3 crore from Rs 8,939.6 crore in FY25. Profit attributable to owners increased 55 percent to Rs 1,141.1 crore from Rs 737.7 crore.

Profit before tax grew to Rs 1,572.5 crore from Rs 1,131.1 crore. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share of face value Rs 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The company closed the year with net worth attributable to owners of Rs 8,038.4 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.