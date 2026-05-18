I G Petrochemicals Reports 48% Net Profit Growth In Q4 FY26

I G Petrochemicals reported 9.2 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 524.3 crore. |

Mumbai: I G Petrochemicals Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 524.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up 9.2 percent from Rs 480.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated net profit rose 48 percent year-on-year to Rs 28.1 crore compared with Rs 19.0 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company also recovered from a loss in the previous quarter, when it had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.9 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 40.4 crore against Rs 29.7 crore a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 13 percent from Rs 465.3 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 524.3 crore in Q4 FY26. Total expenses rose to Rs 488.8 crore from Rs 473.6 crore in the preceding quarter, mainly due to higher raw material and other operating costs.

However, the company reported a strong recovery in earnings after posting a loss in Q3 FY26. Finance costs during the quarter stood at Rs 10.8 crore, while depreciation expense was Rs 20.4 crore. Consolidated earnings per share improved to Rs 9.11 from a loss per share of Rs 3.52 in the previous quarter.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said it operates in a single segment of organic chemicals manufacturing. Raw material costs during Q4 FY26 increased to Rs 366.7 crore from Rs 346.2 crore in the previous quarter, while inventory-related adjustments also impacted quarterly costs.

Other expenses rose to Rs 51.4 crore from Rs 48.1 crore sequentially. During FY26, the company initiated the liquidation process of IGPL Energy Limited and acquired a controlling stake in IG Biofuels Limited, which became a wholly owned subsidiary in December 2025.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,925 crore compared with Rs 2,206 crore in FY25, reflecting a decline of 13 percent. Full-year consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 32.2 crore from Rs 108.7 crore in FY25.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The company said the dividend payout would result in a cash outflow of about Rs 15.4 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.