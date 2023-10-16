Ipca Appoints Hitesh Kumar Maheshwari As President R&D | Ipca

Ipca appoints Hitesh Kumar Maheshwari as President R&D (Formulations) with effect from October 16, 2023 the company announced through an exchange filing. He will be responsible for leading all the activities related to the Research and Development (Formulations) Division of the Company.

Hitesh Kumar Maheshwari

Hitesh Maheshwari, aged 49 years has completed his B. Pharm from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore and M.Pharm from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Maheshwari brings with him a professional experience of over 24 years. He started his career with Ranbaxy Laboratories in the year 1999 and thereafter worked with Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Astron Research Ltd. and Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Prior to joining us, he was associated with Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. as Executive Director and Head – R&D (Formulations).

Ipca laboratories share

Ipca Laboratories shares on Monday afternoon at 3:01 pm IST were trading at Rs 962.50, up by 0.32 per cent.