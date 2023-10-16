 Ipca Appoints Hitesh Kumar Maheshwari As President R&D
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIpca Appoints Hitesh Kumar Maheshwari As President R&D

Ipca Appoints Hitesh Kumar Maheshwari As President R&D

He will be responsible for leading all the activities related to the Research and Development (Formulations) Division of the Company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Ipca Appoints Hitesh Kumar Maheshwari As President R&D | Ipca

Ipca appoints Hitesh Kumar Maheshwari as President R&D (Formulations) with effect from October 16, 2023 the company announced through an exchange filing. He will be responsible for leading all the activities related to the Research and Development (Formulations) Division of the Company.

Hitesh Kumar Maheshwari

Hitesh Maheshwari, aged 49 years has completed his B. Pharm from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore and M.Pharm from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Maheshwari brings with him a professional experience of over 24 years. He started his career with Ranbaxy Laboratories in the year 1999 and thereafter worked with Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Astron Research Ltd. and Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Prior to joining us, he was associated with Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. as Executive Director and Head – R&D (Formulations).

Ipca laboratories share

Ipca Laboratories shares on Monday afternoon at 3:01 pm IST were trading at Rs 962.50, up by 0.32 per cent.

Read Also
Ipca Laboratories Acquires Additional 19.29% Stake In Unichem Laboratories
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Group Reacts To Allegations Against Mahua Moitra; Reiterates Groups Working To Harm Company

Adani Group Reacts To Allegations Against Mahua Moitra; Reiterates Groups Working To Harm Company

Rupee Rises 2 Paise To Close At 83.28 Against US Dollar

Rupee Rises 2 Paise To Close At 83.28 Against US Dollar

Hospitality BPO India: Cynergy BPO's Vision for Modern Global Hospitality Management

Hospitality BPO India: Cynergy BPO's Vision for Modern Global Hospitality Management

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: HDFC Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹16,811.41 Cr; Bank of Maharashtra Net Profit...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: HDFC Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹16,811.41 Cr; Bank of Maharashtra Net Profit...

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex at 66,157.16; Nifty at 19,728.20

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex at 66,157.16; Nifty at 19,728.20