Ipca Laboratories Acquires Additional 19.29% Stake In Unichem Laboratories | Ipca

Ipca Laboratories on Thursday acquired 19.29 per cent stake in Unichem Laboratories making it a subsidiary of the company, Ipca announced through an exchange filing. The company acquired additional 1,35,79,571 shares for Rs 440 per share aggregating to a total of Rs 597.50 crore.

Post the acquisition Ipca Laboratories share holding in Unichem Laboratories increased to 52.67 per cent consisting of 3,70,81,011 shares. Post this Unichem has become a subsidiary of Ipca Laboratories.

Ipca received the approval from the Competition Commission of India for the acquisition on July 27, 2023.

Unichem Laboratories

Unichem was founded in the year 1944 as a sole proprietorship firm by the late Shri. Amrut Mody, a pioneer in the Indian pharmaceuticals business. Unichem Laboratories Limited (Unichem) was incorporated on August 22, 1962 under the Companies Act, 1956. The Initial Public Offer of Unichem was made in the year 1963 and the Company’s equity shares are now listed on BSE Limited and NSE Limited. The Registered Office of the Company is located at Unichem Bhavan, Off S.V. Road, Prabhat Estate, Jogeshwari

Unichem is an international, integrated, specialty pharmaceutical Company. It manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations as branded generics as well as generics and APIs in several countries across the globe, major markets being the United States of America and Europe.

Read Also US FDA Classifies Ipca Lab's Silvassa Unit As Voluntary Action

Unichem’s formulations manufacturing facilities are located at Goa, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh). The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facilities are located at Roha (Maharashtra), Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) and Kolhapur (Maharashtra).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)