Investors starting trading, demat accounts from October to get choice of providing nomination: SEBI

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said investors who are opening new trading and demat account from October 1 will have the choice of providing nomination or opting out nomination.

The regulator has issued a format for nomination form and opting out of nomination through a 'declaration form' in this regard, according to a circular.

Further, all existing eligible trading and demat account holders will have to provide choice of nomination by March 31, 2022, failing which the trading and demat accounts will be frozen, Sebi said.

Under the new framework, trading members and depository participants will activate new trading and demat accounts from October 1, 2021, only upon receipt of such forms.