Retail investor participation in equity market rises on low interest rates, ample liquidity: SEBI chief

Retail investors' interest in the Indian securities market has sharply increased to an average of 2.45 million Demat accounts opened per month during April-June, SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi said on Thursday.

The prevailing low-interest rates and ample liquidity availability are the major factors for the increased investors' interest in the securities market in India, he added.

He warned that tightening of liquidity or an increase in interest rates would impact the market.

"However, it also needs to be acknowledged that by their very nature, the markets are forward-looking and the present investments take into account the future growth prospects," the Sebi chairman said.

Speaking at NISM's second annual capital markets conference, Tyagi said retail investors' interest in the Indian securities market has increased from 2020-21 onwards.