Adani Group stocks tumble up to 5% over SEBI, DRI probe

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question said accounts of three of the six Mauritius-based funds, that have invested most of their money in Adani Group firms, were frozen in 2016 over the issuance of Global Depository Receipt (GDR) by certain listed firms. No freeze was ordered for their holding in other firms.

"Sebi is investigating some Adani Group companies with regard to compliance with Sebi regulations," he said without giving details. Also, DRI "is investigating certain entities belonging to the Adani Group of Companies under laws administered by it," he said.

Shares of port-to-energy group nosedived last month after reports that accounts of three of the six Mauritius-based funds that have invested most of their money in Adani Group firms had been frozen by the national share depository. The three funds owned about USD 6 billion of shares across the conglomerate.

The Adani Group on June 14 denied the report of the freeze, calling it "blatantly erroneous". A day later it clarified that three Demat accounts of Cresta Fund Ltd, Albula Investment Fund Ltd, and APMS Investment Fund were "suspended for debit", adding to the confusion over the status of the offshore funds.

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Transmission, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, and flagship Adani Enterprises were impacted by the reports.