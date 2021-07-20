Airport row: Adani Group clarifies MIAL, NMIAL headquaters to remain in Mumbai

Adani Group today clarified that both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport will remain headquartered in Mumbai.
The clarification comes after reports said that the Mumbai airport headquarters will be shifted to Ahmedabad.
"...We reiterate our commitment to make Mumbai proud and create thousands of jobs through our airport ecosystem," Adani Group said in a tweet.
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the group's flagship company for airports business and Adani Enterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary, earlier this month, took management control of the Mumbai Airport International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from the GVK group. MIAL also holds a 74 per cent stake in the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport.
With India becoming the world's third largest aviation market by 2024, the addition of the Mumbai International Airport to the Adani Group’s existing portfolio of six airports, and thereafter the operationalization of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) provides a transformational aviation platform allowing the Adani Group to interlink its B2B and B2C business as well as create several strategic adjacencies for the Group’s other B2B businesses, reports said.
AAHL will begin the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport next month and complete the financial closure in the next 90 days. This new international airport will be commissioned in 2024.
