Airport row: Adani Group clarifies MIAL, NMIAL headquaters to remain in Mumbai

Adani Group today clarified that both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport will remain headquartered in Mumbai.

The clarification comes after reports said that the Mumbai airport headquarters will be shifted to Ahmedabad.

"...We reiterate our commitment to make Mumbai proud and create thousands of jobs through our airport ecosystem," Adani Group said in a tweet.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the group's flagship company for airports business and Adani Enterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary, earlier this month, took management control of the Mumbai Airport International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from the GVK group. MIAL also holds a 74 per cent stake in the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport.