Investors Alert: Markets Closed For 3 Days, NSE-BSE To Resume Trading After Long Break

Indian stock markets will remain closed on June 26 for Muharram. |

Mumbai: The last week of June will be slightly unusual for stock market investors, as Indian equity markets are set for a long three-day break.

If you trade regularly or invest actively, this is important to note.

Three-Day Market Break

Both major stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain closed on June 26 on account of Muharram.

Since this holiday falls on a Friday, it will be followed by the regular weekend holidays on Saturday and Sunday.

As a result, investors will get a continuous three-day market break.

Trading will resume only on Monday, June 29.

Trading Segments Closed

Not only equity trading, but several important market segments will also remain closed.

These include equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR).

This means almost all major trading activities on NSE and BSE will remain suspended during the holiday.

Why Muharram Matters?

Muharram is an important month in Islam and marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year.

In India, it is observed as a public holiday.

Because of this, government offices, many private institutions, schools, and financial markets remain closed.

Holiday Calendar Ahead

For 2026, Indian stock markets have 16 scheduled holidays.

After Muharram, markets will also remain shut on occasions such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali-Balipratipada, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Christmas.

Read Also Indian Stock Market Closed Today On Account of Good Friday, Next Trading Session On April 6

Commodity Market Update

Commodity traders should note that the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will observe a partial holiday on June 26.

Morning trading will remain closed, while evening trading will resume.

Investors are advised to complete important trades before the holiday break and plan their portfolios accordingly.