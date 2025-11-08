 Investments Of ₹1 Lakh Crore Approved By CM Naidu-Led Andhra Pradesh's 12th State Promotion Board Meeting
The Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to make sure that these industries are grounded according to the schedule. Naidu observed that 15 industrial zones should be formed in the state for cluster-wise industrial development.

Updated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's 12th State Investment Promotion Board meeting led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday approved investments to the tune of over Rs 1 lakh crore.These approvals spanning 26 industries have the potential to create 85,870 jobs."The 12th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today approved investments to the tune of Rs 1,01,899 crore," said an official press release.

With the latest approvals, the state has so far attracted total investments to the tune of over Rs 8 lakh crore, 'providing employment opportunities to over 7 lakh people', said the press release.The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that these industries are grounded as per schedule. Naidu observed that 15 industrial zones should be formed in the state for cluster-wise industrial development.

