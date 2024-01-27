Invest with Confidence: The Unmatched Benefits of Bajaj Finance Digital FD

Sutthiphong Chandaeng

Fixed deposits have always been a popular investment instrument among the conservative investors, as they offer a low-risk investment opportunity with guaranteed returns. Bajaj Finance, over the years, has become one of the most reputed non-banking financial companies that offer various types of fixed deposit schemes for investors with different requirements.

In 2024, Bajaj Finance has launched a new type of fixed deposit termed "Digital FD," for a duration of 42 months. This exclusive digital product is accessible only through the Bajaj Finserv website or app. Additionally, it features competitive fixed deposit interest rates of up to 8.85% per annum.

Easy to access & manage

Investing in Bajaj Finance Digital FD is easy and convenient, thanks to Bajaj Finserv's user-friendly website and app. The investment process is simplified, making it stress-free for investors. No more paperwork hassle; you can invest in Bajaj Finance Digital FD within minutes, from anywhere, and at any time.



Competitive interest rates



Bajaj Finance Digital FD offers one of the highest interest rates in the market, providing investors with high returns on their investment. Senior citizens get returns of up to 8.85% p.a., while for customers less than 60 years of age, the interest rate goes up to 8.60% p.a. These competitive interest rates helps investors to earn high, inflation beating returns on their investment.



Flexible duration



Bajaj Finance Digital FD offers investors a range of tenures to choose from, starting from 12 months and goes up to 60 months. Investors can align their investment period with their financial goals and make the best of their investment. Bajaj Finance FD also allows the investors to choose the payout option that suits them best, whether it’s monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annually, or at maturity.

Highly rated



Bajaj Finance Digital FD is a secure investment choice with strong credibility and stability. Rated AAA by financial agencies like CRISIL and ICRA, it holds the highest security rating in the country. This assures investors that Bajaj Finance Digital FD is among the safest investment options, offering financial security.

How to invest in Baja Finance FD

1. Go to the Bajaj Finserv website or app.

2. Select the Fixed Deposit section.

3. Click on 'Open FD' at the top of the page to access the online application form.

4. Type in your 10-digit mobile number and verify the OTP sent to your phone.

5. Enter the amount you want to invest, tenure of your investment, and payout frequency. Also, provide your PAN card number and date of birth.

6. Do your KYC: For existing customers, confirm or update your details. If you are new customer, complete your KYC using your Aadhaar Card.

7. Read and agree to the displayed declaration, understanding the terms and conditions.

8. Enter your bank details and proceed to make the payment.

9. Complete your investment using Net Banking, UPI, or through NEFT/RTGS

Conclusion



Bajaj Finance Digital Fixed Deposit is a top investment pick in India. Offering high-interest rates, flexible terms, and easy access, investors can grow their wealth and surpass inflation. It is a great option for those seeking secure investments that offer good returns while safeguarding savings.