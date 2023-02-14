e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInternet Explorer to bid adieu this Valentine's day

Internet Explorer to bid adieu this Valentine's day

The company is expected to release a Windows 10 software update to permanently disable the browser and get all the PCs into the newer Edge fold.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

While you are celebrating this valentine's with your loved ones, Microsoft will be finally cutting ties with the iconic Internet Explorer. The company is expected to release a Windows 10 software update to permanently disable the browser and get all the PCs into the newer Edge fold.

Logo to stay

Interestingly, the desktop logo of Internet Explorer will remain the same for the time being. Maybe the company wants to give the users a little time to adjust before they officially update to a new logo. This will also help users ease into the new Edge era.

Microsoft's Internet Explorer grew old fast

Though Microsoft is cutting the last of its ties, the company stopped offering official support for the browser in June 2013. Since then, they have been aggressively pushing for the new version of the browser platform, Edge. The new Edge has personalized feeds, privacy controls, faster search speeds, and even Chrome extensions.

Read Also
Layoff wave: LinkedIn fires employees in recruitment department as Microsoft cuts jobs
article-image

To make things even more interesting, Microsoft also announced the integration of ChatGPT into both Edge and Bing.

For a long time, users have stopped using Internet Explorer in favor of more reliable, simpler, and secure options for web browsing. For a long time, Internet Explorer has lagged behind while more and more browsers entered the market with more secure and faster search. But still, it only makes sense to remember one of the foundational gateways into the modern online world on its last day.

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Enterprises total income at Rs 26,950 cr, net profit hits Rs 739 cr;...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Enterprises total income at Rs 26,950 cr, net profit hits Rs 739 cr;...

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 50,000 shares for Rs 165

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 50,000 shares for Rs 165

Watch: Air India orders 250 Airbus aircraft, PM Modi and French President Macron announce...

Watch: Air India orders 250 Airbus aircraft, PM Modi and French President Macron announce...

TCS recognized as a leader in risk and compliance in BFS by Everest Group

TCS recognized as a leader in risk and compliance in BFS by Everest Group

Infosys positioned as Highest Leader for workplace communication and collaboration service provider...

Infosys positioned as Highest Leader for workplace communication and collaboration service provider...