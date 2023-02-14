Internet Explorer to bid adieu this Valentine's day

While you are celebrating this valentine's with your loved ones, Microsoft will be finally cutting ties with the iconic Internet Explorer. The company is expected to release a Windows 10 software update to permanently disable the browser and get all the PCs into the newer Edge fold.

Logo to stay

Interestingly, the desktop logo of Internet Explorer will remain the same for the time being. Maybe the company wants to give the users a little time to adjust before they officially update to a new logo. This will also help users ease into the new Edge era.

Microsoft's Internet Explorer grew old fast

Though Microsoft is cutting the last of its ties, the company stopped offering official support for the browser in June 2013. Since then, they have been aggressively pushing for the new version of the browser platform, Edge. The new Edge has personalized feeds, privacy controls, faster search speeds, and even Chrome extensions.

To make things even more interesting, Microsoft also announced the integration of ChatGPT into both Edge and Bing.

For a long time, users have stopped using Internet Explorer in favor of more reliable, simpler, and secure options for web browsing. For a long time, Internet Explorer has lagged behind while more and more browsers entered the market with more secure and faster search. But still, it only makes sense to remember one of the foundational gateways into the modern online world on its last day.