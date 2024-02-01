Interim Budget 2024: In 58 Minutes, Nirmala Sitharaman Delivers Her Shortest-Ever Budget Speech In Parliament; Check Previous Records

Interim Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Delivers Her Shortest-Ever Budget Speech In Parliament; Check Records | Twitter

Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 in the Parliament on Thursday. The Finance Minister delivered the speech of 58 minutes long. She started her speech at 11AM in the morning today and her speech ended at 11:58 AM. Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth budget in the Parliament and ended the budget speech very quickly, in only 58 minutes. Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record of delivering the longest budget speech.

Last budget in the second term of PM Modi

This is the last budget to be presented in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha will end on June 16, 2024 and Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled to be held in April or May this year.

Sitharaman holds the record of longest budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record of delivering the longest budget speech in the history of the country. Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the longest speech of 2 hours and 42 minutes. Nirmala Sitharman achieved the feat while delivering the budget in the year 2022. Nirmala Sitharaman surpassed her own record of delivering the longest budget speech of 2021. She delivered a budget speech of 2 hours and 17 minutes in 2021.

Manmohan Singh delivered the budget speech consisting of 18,650 words

However, the longest budget speech in terms of word counts was delivered by the Congress leader and former Prime Minister and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh. Manmohan Singh delivered the budget speech consisting of 18,650 words during the budget session in 1991. The country was going through tough times economically during that time. Manmohan Singh delivered a historic budget speech and revived the Indian economy.

Shortest budget speech

The shortest budget speech was delivered by former Finance Minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel in 1977. Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel delivered a Union Budget speech consisting of only 800 words and the time span of the speech is not known.