Interglobe Aviation Q1 FY25 Earning Update: Net Profit Falls Slips 11.5%

The low-cost airline IndiGo's operator, InterGlobe Aviation, reported a profit of Rs 2,736 crore for the quarter that ended in June 2024 on July 26. This represents an 11.5 percent decrease from the net profit of Rs 3,090.6 crore during the same period the previous year.

On a sequential basis, IndiGo recorded a profit of Rs 1,894.8 crore in Q4 FY24 on sales of Rs 17,825.3 crore.

Revenue Q1 FY25

The biggest airline in the nation, IndiGo, saw a 17.3 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 19,570 crore from the same period last year, when the airline reported topline revenue of Rs 16,683.1 crore.

The demand for domestic travel in India has been rising steadily over the last two quarters, and this surge in demand drove IndiGo's revenue growth during the quarter.

Interglobe aviation exchange filing

Fuel expenses

The primary cause of IndiGo's declining net profit was a 22.7 percent increase in aircraft fuel costs, which increased from Rs 5,228.1 crore to Rs 6,416.5 crore in Q1 FY25.

In April 2024, the prices of ATF were 2.6 per cent higher than in April 2023, at Rs 100893.63 per kilo litre, when compared year over year. Similarly, the price of jet fuel in June 2024 was Rs 94969.01 per kilolitre, 6.34 percent more than it was in the same month the previous year, which stood at Rs 89,303.09 per kl.

Interglobe aviation exchange filing

Passenger revenue

In comparison to the same quarter last year, the company reported that its passenger ticket revenues for the quarter were Rs 16,502 crore, up 10 per cent, and its ancillary revenues were Rs 1,763.4 crore, up 13.9 per cent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and rent cost (EBITDAR) profit, also known as consolidated operating profit, was Rs 5,811 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 5,210.8 crore during the same period last year.

Total carried passengers

In the June 2025 quarter, IndiGo carried 245.33 lakh domestic passengers, 4.8 percent more than in the corresponding period of the previous year, and gained a 61 per cent market share.

The airlines carried 234.09 lakh domestic passengers in Q1 FY24, accounting for a market share of 60.7 per cent.