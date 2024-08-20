 Interarch Building Products IPO Day 2: Subscribed 10.84 Times; NII Portion Soars To 30.82 Times
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInterarch Building Products IPO Day 2: Subscribed 10.84 Times; NII Portion Soars To 30.82 Times

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 2: Subscribed 10.84 Times; NII Portion Soars To 30.82 Times

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) remained conservative, with a subscription of 1.47 times.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Interarch Building Products IPO Day 2: Subscribed 10.84 Times; NII Portion Soars To 30.82 Times |

The IPO of Interarch Building Products Limited on the second day of bidding on Tuesday, August 20 was subscribed 10.84 times.

The IPO opened for subscription on Monday, August 19, 2024, and is set to close on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Zeenat Aman Recalls How Vodka Kept Attendees In High Spirits At Award Show: 'Enough Shenanigans Were Underway To Fill Gossip Magazine'
Zeenat Aman Recalls How Vodka Kept Attendees In High Spirits At Award Show: 'Enough Shenanigans Were Underway To Fill Gossip Magazine'
Manu Bhaker Has 'Never Heard Of MK Stalin': Question on Tamil Nadu CM Stumps Double Olympic Medalist; Video
Manu Bhaker Has 'Never Heard Of MK Stalin': Question on Tamil Nadu CM Stumps Double Olympic Medalist; Video
Uttarakhand: Forest Department Trials AI Technology In Corbett Tiger Reserve To Mitigate Human-Wildlife Conflicts
Uttarakhand: Forest Department Trials AI Technology In Corbett Tiger Reserve To Mitigate Human-Wildlife Conflicts
Rani Mukerji's Cousin Samrat Mukherjee Arrested In Kolkata After His Car Hits Motorcycle, Rider Taken To Hospital
Rani Mukerji's Cousin Samrat Mukherjee Arrested In Kolkata After His Car Hits Motorcycle, Rider Taken To Hospital

IPO Details - Day 2

On the second day of bidding (August 20), the IPO received bids for 5.08 crore shares against the 46.91 lakh shares on offer.

NII: The non-institutional investor (NII) category saw an impressive 30.82 times oversubscription.

Employee portion: The employee reservation portion was subscribed 11.75 times.

The company was founded in 1983, and has an experience of over forty years in the PEB industry

The company was founded in 1983, and has an experience of over forty years in the PEB industry | Representative Image

Retail portion: The retail portion had a subscription rate of 7.31 times.

QIBs: Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) remained conservative, with a subscription of 1.47 times.

Anchor Investors

A day before the IPO went live, the company raised Rs 179.49 crores from its anchor investors.

Read Also
Interarch Building Products IPO Day 1: 3.2x Subscribed, NII Portion Leads With 7.85x Subscription
article-image

The major players in the list included well-known names such as ICICI Prudential MF, SBI General Insurance, Mirae Asset MF, and Bajaj Allianz Insurance, among others.

About the company

The company was founded in 1983, and has an experience of over forty years in the PEB industry.

IPO/ Representative Image

IPO/ Representative Image | Freepik

From design and engineering to manufacturing and project management, Interarch delivers end-to-end services to its clients, enabling them to complete industrial and infrastructure projects

Listing and Final Details

Interarch’s equity shares are set to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

Read Also
Swiggy, Food Delivery Rival Of Zomato, To File ₹10,400 Crore IPO In Early September: Report
article-image

The issue, managed by Ambit Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited, will close for subscription on August 21, 2024.

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 1 - August 19

On the first day of its bidding on August 19, the IPO was subscribed 3.2 times.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 2: Subscribed 10.84 Times; NII Portion Soars To 30.82 Times

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 2: Subscribed 10.84 Times; NII Portion Soars To 30.82 Times

Indian Telecom Sector Soars In 2023-2024 With Record Subscriber Growth

Indian Telecom Sector Soars In 2023-2024 With Record Subscriber Growth

Crackdown On Pesky Telemarketers: TRAI Asks Telcos To Curb Misuse Of Message Headers, Content...

Crackdown On Pesky Telemarketers: TRAI Asks Telcos To Curb Misuse Of Message Headers, Content...

Powerhouse With Racing-Inspired Features: Maserati GT2 Stradale

Powerhouse With Racing-Inspired Features: Maserati GT2 Stradale

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Shares Plunges Over 9%; GRSE And Cochin Shipyard Also Tumble

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Shares Plunges Over 9%; GRSE And Cochin Shipyard Also Tumble