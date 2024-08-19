 Interarch Building Products IPO Day 1: 3.2x Subscribed, NII Portion Leads With 7.85x Subscription
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInterarch Building Products IPO Day 1: 3.2x Subscribed, NII Portion Leads With 7.85x Subscription

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 1: 3.2x Subscribed, NII Portion Leads With 7.85x Subscription

The IPO opened on Monday, August 19, 2024, and is scheduled to close on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image

Interarch Building Products Limited, on Monday (August 19), the first day of its bidding was subscribed 3.2 times. Priced between Rs 850 and Rs 900 per share, the IPO received bids for 1,49,99,008 shares against the 46,91,585 shares on offer.

The IPO opened on Monday, August 19, 2024, and is scheduled to close on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
PNB Cyber Security Expert Application Window Closes Today, Apply Now!
PNB Cyber Security Expert Application Window Closes Today, Apply Now!
Sanjeev Kapoor Reveals Being Replaced By Akshay Kumar On MasterChef India: 'Asked For ₹1 More Than What They Were Paying Him'
Sanjeev Kapoor Reveals Being Replaced By Akshay Kumar On MasterChef India: 'Asked For ₹1 More Than What They Were Paying Him'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Disgruntled Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar Yatra In Mumbai
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Disgruntled Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar Yatra In Mumbai
Navi Mumbai: Rabale Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Driver For Robbing Employer At Gunpoint; Wife's Cooperation Leads To Capture
Navi Mumbai: Rabale Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Driver For Robbing Employer At Gunpoint; Wife's Cooperation Leads To Capture

Category-Wise Subscription Details

- Non-Institutional Investors (NII) led the charge, subscribing to their portion 7.85 times.

- The Employee Reservation portion also saw a healthy subscription of 4.97 times.

- Retail Investors bid 2.76 times their allotted portion.

- Meanwhile, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment lagged, with only 0.27 times subscription so far.

The issue is set to close on August 21, 2024, with plans to list on both the BSE and NSE Representative Image

The issue is set to close on August 21, 2024, with plans to list on both the BSE and NSE Representative Image | Representative Image

Anchor Investor Participation

A day before the opening of the issue, the Interarch raised Rs 179.49 crores from a mix of foreign and domestic institutional investors, providing the issue with a solid foundation.

Read Also
'Please Send QR Code': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120...
article-image

Key players in the anchor round included ICICI Prudential MF, Whiteoak Capital MF, Mirae Asset MF, and SBI General Insurance, among others.

IPO Details and Listing Plans

The IPO is managed by Ambit Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited as the lead book runners, while Link Intime India Private Limited serves as the registrar.

The issue is set to close on August 21, 2024, with plans to list on both the BSE and NSE.

Read Also
‘Read History 100 Hours A Week’: Netizens Slam Sudha Murty Over Sharing 'False' Raksha Bandhan...
article-image

About the company

Fouunded in 1983, Interarch Building Products is one of the leading turnkey which provides a pre-engineered steel construction solutions. the firm looks after the designing and engineering to manufacturing, and also manage on-site installation and assembly of pre-engineered steel buildings (PEB).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 1: 3.2x Subscribed, NII Portion Leads With 7.85x Subscription

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 1: 3.2x Subscribed, NII Portion Leads With 7.85x Subscription

'Lut Gaye Hum OLA Lekar Ke': Customer Holds Funeral Of His OLA Electric Scooter, Sings Sad Song...

'Lut Gaye Hum OLA Lekar Ke': Customer Holds Funeral Of His OLA Electric Scooter, Sings Sad Song...

Bengaluru's TruAlt Bioenergy Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹750 Crore IPO

Bengaluru's TruAlt Bioenergy Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹750 Crore IPO

India Allows Nepal To Export Additional 251 MW Of Power

India Allows Nepal To Export Additional 251 MW Of Power

GMR Airports Shares Soar After International Passenger Traffic Rises 9% MoM

GMR Airports Shares Soar After International Passenger Traffic Rises 9% MoM