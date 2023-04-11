IntellectAI named on the WealthTech Top 100 world’s most innovative WealthTech companies | IntellectAI

IntellectAI, the WealthTech and Insurtech with contemporary AI, data, and ML solutions, an arm of Intellect Design Arena, has been named as one of the top 100 most innovative technology companies transforming the global investment, banking, and wealth management industries in the fifth annual WealthTech100 list by FinTech Global, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The 2023 WealthTech100 list was officially announced by specialist research firm FinTech Global. The WealthTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative WealthTech companies selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts. These are the companies every leader in wealth and asset management, private banking and financial advisory needs to know about as they consider and develop their digital transformation strategies and new customer propositions.

IntellectAI was selected from over 1200 submissions by a panel of analysts and experts. The selection was based on the company’s innovative use of technology to solve significant industry problems and generate efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.

With the world’s largest cloud-native API-led microservices business for FinTech, the DNA of IntellectAI is primarily focused on data and intelligence and creating differentiation by using advanced AI capabilities. Through its eMACH (events, Microservices, API, Cloud and headless) architecture, AI tools, and deep learning models, the solution aims to improve revenue, reduce cost, and make the wealth advisors’ day more efficient and streamlined.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, “At a time when not even the giants like Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse are safe, it is vital banks and investment firms have the best technology behind them. On top of this, customers are demanding better and more streamlined engagements, and are more than happy to switch to a provider that offers this. This WealthTech100 list will equip senior-level leaders in financial institutions with detailed information on some of the most innovative companies in WealthTech.”

Read Also Livnsense and Kaynes Enters Into A Mou to Collaborate To Accelerate Ai Based Innovations in Edge...

Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI, said, “We are proud to be featured in the WealthTech 100 list. This recognition represents our remarkable achievement in the international market and reaffirms our strong product capability to support wealth management operations across the investment value chain.”

He continued, “At the heart of our business, we have always been driven by the design thinking approach. We are focused on data and business intelligence to create a differentiated wealth solution. AI is the way of the future. By bundling AI capabilities into our Wealth Qube and Wealthforce.ai solutions, our wealth journeys are far more personalised and contextualised to help wealth businesses reduce costs and improve revenue and margins. ”

Intellect recently launched eMACH.ai, the world’s largest Open Finance Platform to empower banks, investment banking, wealth management firms to design and operate future-ready technology solutions for their market leadership. Intellect has four marketplaces that could immediately be used by banks and financial institutions by leveraging the power of eMACH.ai: iKredit360: A comprehensive and composable credit technology platform, Intellect Digital Core (IDC) Platform, a comprehensive Core Banking platform, Digital Transaction Banking and Intellect Wealth, an API-based, scalable omnichannel solution for private banks, wealth management firms, advisory firms and broker-dealers.

Intellect Wealth from IntellectAI is a full-stack digital solution capable of managing the complete lifecycle of Wealth Management.