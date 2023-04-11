Livnsense and Kaynes Enters Into A Mou to Collaborate To Accelerate Ai Based Innovations in Edge Technology for “Green” Factory of Future

New Delhi (India), April 10: LivNSense

, with its key focus on Sustainability driven by its flagship platform, GreenOps

is pleased to announce entering a Memorandum of Understanding with Kaynes Technology India Limited for working collaboratively in addressing the needs of the manufacturing industry in India and Global Markets, with a key focus in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

LivNSense and Kaynes announced the MoU at the 2023 SCSE event in Taipei, Taiwan. The event marks a significant milestone in embracing the adoption of Advanced Sensing Technologies, ESDM, 5G and the Power of IOT-AI in distributed Edge to Cloud computing to address the needs of the industry for the transition towards Carbon Neutrality.

LivNSense has been raising the bar for ESG through its Award-Winning AI Platform – GreenOps

, for building the path towards Net-Zero. The complex ecosystem of industries requires the integration of various data systems from heterogenous systems. In the current environment, most edge/automation solution providers offer highly customized and siloed solutions. The collaboration accelerates the application of optimized AI-based distributed Edge to Cloud technology to address the challenges of the Manufacturing industry.

The collaboration shall leverage working on Advanced Edge-AI, Digital Twins, 5G and Machine Vision-based technologies to jointly work towards transforming the manufacturing industry into a Safe and Sustainable environment.

Mr Ramesh Kannan, Founder and Managing Director, Kaynes Technology, expressed his happiness over the fact that ‘Make in India’ can only be achieved through such synergistic collaboration, with wholistic self-reliant development and local manufacturing. He said, “We are pleased that this collaboration happened in Taipei, Taiwan, in the background of the Smart City & Net Zero initiative taken by the Government. We strongly believe in and contribute to the vision of our Prime Minister in reaching Net Zero by the year 2070.”

Avnish Kumar, CEO of LivNSense, states, “We are very excited to collaborate with Kaynes Technology to enable comprehensive Advanced AI technology for the Manufacturing industry to address the needs of real-time visibility, control, and security for the distributed edge to cloud computing for the transition towards Sustainable Manufacturing. This collaboration would help improve process efficiency, energy optimization and Greenhouse Gas reductions for our customers to build the path towards Carbon Neutrality, with a focus on “Make in India”.

About LivNSense Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

LivNSense

is one of the most promising B2B Climate Tech ventures with a unique positioning in the Deep-Decarbonization domain with its award-winning AI Based SaaS platform (GreenOps

). LivNSense is helping large enterprises to reduce their GHG carbon reductions by 15-20% and meet UNSDG goals. The key differentiation is the use of patented First Principles, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twins-based solution, which gets far better results than traditional attempts. Our Mission is to Impact 100+ Mega Tons of GHG Emissions across the industries we serve. The product is already deployed in North America and Indian markets across 15+ Fortune 1000 customers.

To learn more, visit https://www.livnsense.com/

About Kaynes

Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India with capabilities across the entire spectrum of ESDM services. Kaynes has over three decades of experience in providing Conceptual Design, Process Engineering, Integrated Manufacturing and Life Cycle Support for major players in the Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defence, Outer-space, Nuclear, Medical, Railways, Internet of Things (“IoT”), Information Technology (“IT”) and other segments.

To learn more, visit https://www.kaynestechnology.co.in/

Main Focus Area of this Joint Partnership

Accelerate with Edge-AI Based Technology for Manufacturing Industry

Reduce Carbon Emission for future-ready of Industry

Optimize Products with Zero Carbon Footprint with AI-IOT, ESDM and 5G Technologies

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.