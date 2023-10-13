Intellect Partners With A Premiere Bank In The Philippines For Bankwide Digital Transformation In APAC

Intellect Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena, a cloud-native, API-led microservices-based, multiproduct Financial Technology company, announced the signing of a digital transformation programme with a universal bank in the Philippines, a-one-of-its-kind and largest bank-wide transformation program in APAC, cutting across all lines of their businesses - Corporate, MSME & Retail Banking, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The partnership with Intellect covers multiple dimensions:

a) Superior Customer Experience: The signature Transaction Banking solution from Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) is geared to achieve the #1 objective for the bank - superior banking with customer experience at the forefront.

The solution offers the following key benefits:

● CBOS Empowers Digital Experience Design through Headless Architecture: CBOS empowers the bank to unlock innovation in experience design, collaborating with its SI partners to create contextual and customised user journeys, leveraging iGTB’s Experience APIs.

● Specialised Transaction Banking Functionalities: Powered by a microservices architecture, the solution provides specialised functionalities for Cash Management, Payments, Account Services, Collections, and Liquidity Management.

● Cloud Deployment on AWS: By deploying on AWS, the bank achieves agility, scalability, and robust security while harnessing the advanced capabilities offered by cloud technologies.

● Exceptional Customer Experience: By delivering exceptional customer experiences, the bank can accelerate customer onboarding, effortlessly manage high transaction volumes, and maximise synergies across all lines of business.

b) iKredit360 Loan Origination System (LOS) - from Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the retail banking arm of Intellect, is a state-of-the-art workflow-based digital credit origination system built on API first, microservices architecture, with a wide functional breadth.

iKredit360 LOS is a highly evolved sourcing and credit evaluation solution that supports the origination process through the entire cycle, including application processing, verification, risk assessment, credit scoring, automated credit decision and underwriting.

Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena Limited, said, “Our strategic presence in the Philippines has allowed us to establish ourselves as a dominant force in the banking technology fintech sector. Our dedication to excellence and our deep understanding of the Transaction Banking and Retail banking domains have paved the way for Intellect's dominance in the Philippine market.