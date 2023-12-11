Intellect Design Secures Order From Indian Bank To Enhance Corporate Banking Via eMACH.ai Cash Management System | Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a cloud-native, future-ready multiproduct FinTech company for the world’s leading financial and insurance clients, announced that Indian Bank has chosen Intellect’s eMACH.ai powered Cash Management System to bolster their Corporate Banking Modernisation, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

As a part of the project ‘INDLEAP’, Indian Bank has taken on the objective of digital transformation by leveraging technology wherever possible with transaction banking and supply chain management being the key growth engines. Through this implementation, Intellect provides:

● Omni-channel access across Desktop, Mobility, Host to Host & API

● Treasury persona aligned dashboard to drive Contextual Banking eXperience

● Extensive coverage of Payments across electronic and physical channels

● Contextual use cases for Bank & Corporate Personas across Mandate, Cashflow Forecasting & Reconciliation

● Coverage of Multi-Modal Collections offerings for Indian Corporates (Mandate based Collections, Electronic Variants Cash/Cheque Collections, Doorstep Banking, Cash Delivery)

● Comprehensive Bill Collections Platform to help Channel Agnostic Bill Orchestration, Collections & Settlement for Anchor Billers. Payment-by-link to enhance user experience & stickiness for Bill Payments

● Ready Open APIs across Portfolio, Payment, and Collections to curate Banking-as-a-Service from Indian Bank

“We take pride in being the technology partner of choice for Indian Bank, one of the top PSU banks in India. Against their meticulous evaluation of technology players in the cash management solution domain, Intellect's selection underscores our unwavering commitment to leading-edge technology and delivery excellence,” said Ramanan S V, Chief Executive Officer, India and South Asia, Intellect Design Arena Limited.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd shares

The shares of Intellect Design Arena Ltd on Monday at 11:44 am IST were trading at Rs 787.55, up by 5.21 percent.