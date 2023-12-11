G E Shipping Takes Delivery Of 2014 Built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier 'Jag Amaira' | Wikipedia

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) took delivery of a 2014 built kamsarmax dry bulk carrier 'Jag Amaira' of about 80,919 dwt. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q3 FY24, the company on Monday announced through an exchnage filing.

Including this vessel, the Company’s current fleet stands at 43 vessels, comprising 29 tankers (6 crude carriers, 19 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers aggregating 3.41 Mn dwt.

This vessel is financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited shares

The share of Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited on Monday at 11:28 am IST were at Rs 884, down by 0.99 percent.

About Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd

The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd is India's leading private sector shipping company, operating primarily in two sectors: Shipping and offshore services. In the shipping domain, the company is engaged in transporting crude oil, petroleum products, gas, and various dry bulk commodities. Meanwhile, its offshore business caters to oil companies by supporting offshore exploration and production operations, facilitated by its subsidiary Greatship (India) Limited.