Intellect Announces The Launch Of iGTB Copilot; An AI-powered Commercial & Corporate Banking Suite

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena Ltd, on Monday announced the launch of iGTB Copilot, a suite of AI solutions for Commercial & Corporate Banking, the company announced through an exchange filing.

iGTB Copilot integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to reinvent customer experiences and revitalize productivity for both commercial banks and their clients. Seamlessly fusing the potential of vast commercial banking data with state-of-the-art AI technologies such as large language models (LLMs), machine learning, deep learning, predictive analytics, and virtual agents, iGTB Copilot maintains an unwavering commitment to data security and privacy within enterprise realms.

iGTB Copilot: a whole new way to derive value from Data

Capitalizing on iGTB's extensive domain expertise in Commercial & Corporate Banking, iGTB Copilot introduces an array of over 50+ AI use cases covering cash management, liquidity, investments, deposits, cash pooling, cash forecasting, payments, virtual accounts, trade, and supply chain finance.

This empowers bankers achieve Enhanced Revenue Growth – by optimizing value for both the bank and clients. Acquire Deeper Insights into Customer Trends – enabling the delivery of precise, personalized offers. Implement Effective Risk Management – minimizing exposure and decoding fraud patterns, and elevate Client Satisfaction – cultivating stickiness and driving increased adoption of products and services, the company said in the regulatory filing.

iGTB Copilot for Payments

At Sibos 2023, iGTB Copilot for Payments is developed in collaboration with Microsoft using Azure OpenAI. Presently undergoing trials with chosen commercial banks, including prominent global Tier 1 banking institutions, iGTB Copilot for Payments has the capacity to unleash the inherent value within ISO20022 Payments messages.

The solution allows the bank’s Relationship Managers (RM) to have a conversational platform that leverages customer information & transactions payments data from the bank’s enterprise ISO data store.

With iGTB Copilot, we are poised to reshape the financial technology landscape providing commercial banks with the powerful AI technologies they need to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and competitive industry. Together with Microsoft, we are Piloting a roadmap that unlocks the potential Artificial Intelligence in Financial services and seeks to showcase the transformative capabilities of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in the Commercial Banking space,” said iGTB CEO, Manish Maakan.

