Intellect Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Intellect Design Arena Limited on Tuesday announced that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee (SRC) of Board of Directors of the Company has vide Circular Resolution dated September 15, 2023 approved the allotment of 49,725 Equity Shares of Rs 5 each today to the option grantees who have exercised their options granted under the ESOP Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares were allotted as follows:

i) 15,825 Equity Shares under the Intellect Stock Option Plan 2015 (ISOP 2015) Scheme

ii) 33,900 Equity Shares under the Intellect Incentive Plan Scheme 2018 (IIPS 2018) Scheme

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 5 each.

The Company is in the process of applying for listing and trading of the above shares on NSE and BSE.

The paid-up share capital of the Company accordingly increases from Rs 68,23,44,925 divided into 13,64,68,985 equity shares of Rs 5 each to Rs 68,25,93,550 divided into 13,65,18,710 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

The new equity shares issued shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares.

The shares of Intellect Design Arena Limited on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 722.50, up by 0.71 percent.