Instamart Partners With HPCL To Launch On-Demand LPG Cylinder Delivery Service

Instamart, the quick commerce platform owned by Swiggy, has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch an on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service, becoming the first quick commerce platform in India to offer such a facility.

The partnership also marks the launch of HPCL’s newly introduced HP Navya, a next-generation 10 kg composite LPG cylinder, on a digital commerce platform.

The service will initially be available in Bengaluru, where customers can order HP Navya cylinders through the Instamart app along with HPCL’s existing 5 kg metal LPG cylinders.

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Unlike traditional LPG booking systems, customers will not need an existing domestic LPG connection to place an order.

The companies said this will make the service accessible to a wider group of users, including students, working professionals and smaller households that may not have a formal gas connection.

For first-time buyers, orders will be processed as new cylinder purchases, with identity verification and proof-of-delivery procedures included as part of the process. For repeat customers, the service will operate through a refill model, with empty cylinders collected during delivery.

HPCL’s HP Navya composite cylinder has been designed as a lighter and more durable alternative to conventional steel cylinders.

The cylinder is corrosion-resistant and features a translucent body, allowing users to monitor the remaining gas level. HPCL said the compact design makes it suitable for apartments, smaller households and consumers looking for an additional LPG option.

Orders placed through Instamart will be fulfilled through HPCL’s authorised distributor network. Deliveries will be handled by trained distributor personnel while following required safety and regulatory guidelines.

Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha said the company has expanded beyond grocery delivery and aims to provide convenience across essential household services. He added that the partnership with HPCL combines digital accessibility with safety standards.

HPCL Director-Marketing Amit Garg said the collaboration supports the company’s efforts to make LPG services more accessible and customer-friendly through technology-enabled platforms.

Instamart currently offers more than 50,000 products across over 131 cities in India. The LPG delivery service represents the platform’s entry into high-trust categories beyond everyday retail products.

The companies have not announced a timeline for expanding the service to other cities beyond Bengaluru.