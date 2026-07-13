Swiggy Stock Slips 1% As Instamart Faces FSSAI Heat Over Expired, Contaminated Food

Shares of Swiggy slipped 1.2% to Rs 269.88 on Monday following regulatory action by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The regulator issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart after receiving multiple consumer complaints alleging the supply of spoiled, expired, or unsafe food items through the platform.

FSSAI stated on its social media platform X that the complaints pointed to potential violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Among the flagged products were Healthify 100% Whey Protein (1 kg) and Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts, reportedly supplied past their expiry dates.

Akshayakalpa Organic Eggs were allegedly delivered rotten, emitting a foul odour, while Kakke da Paratha was reportedly spoiled and unsafe for consumption.

Read Also FSSAI Issues 9 Notices to Swiggy Instamart Over Alleged Expired, Unsafe Food Deliveries

One complaint highlighted an infant food formulation that was reportedly delivered in a deteriorated and contaminated state.

Even after the returned product was sent back, it was allegedly re-supplied. Additional complaints included the delivery of contaminated eggs, milk, and damaged packaged goods.

FSSAI further observed discrepancies in licensing, noting incorrect, invalid, or missing FSSAI registration numbers, and alleged that certain food business operators were listed under names different from their registered credentials.

The notices also cited concerns about seller onboarding, compliance verification, traceability, food quality monitoring, and the adequacy of consumer grievance redressal mechanisms.

Swiggy Instamart responded, saying it is reviewing the listings flagged by FSSAI and engaging with authorities to address the issues.

The regulator has instructed Swiggy to submit a detailed explanation and compliance report within the stipulated time frame, warning that failure to do so may result in legal action.

The regulator has in recent months actively posted updates regarding actions against food businesses for misleading claims, labeling violations, and non-compliance, emphasizing the importance of proper oversight and adherence to safety standards in India’s digital food ecosystem.