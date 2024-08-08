 Instagram To Prioritise 'Views' Over Likes: What Creators Need To Know About The New Metrics For Reels, Stories, Photos & Carousels
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInstagram To Prioritise 'Views' Over Likes: What Creators Need To Know About The New Metrics For Reels, Stories, Photos & Carousels

Instagram To Prioritise 'Views' Over Likes: What Creators Need To Know About The New Metrics For Reels, Stories, Photos & Carousels

To give creators a better understanding whether it is a Reel, a photo, or a Story, as per the recent update, now no longer will followers counts and likes hold the same weight, instead, the platform will be placing "Views" at the forefront.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Instagram To Prioritise 'Views' Over Likes: What Creators Need To Know About The New Metrics For Reels, Stories, Photos & Carousels |

Instagram, the social media platform for used by millions for reels, posts, photos or story is evolving. The platform, known for its ever-changing features and algorithms, in a recent development has made a change in how it measures the content success.

To give creators a better understanding whether it is a Reel, a photo, or a Story, as per the recent update, now no longer will followers counts and likes hold the same weight, instead, the platform will be placing "Views" at the forefront.

FPJ Shorts
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India

Why the Change? A Closer Look at Instagram’s Strategy

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has been a vocal advocate for this shift. According to Mosseri, "We’re making an update within insights to make “Views” the primary metric for Reels, Stories, photos and carousels. Historically we’ve shown different metrics for Reels vs other posts, but we want to evolve this so it’s easier to understand how your content is doing regardless of the format. We’ll roll this out over the next few weeks."

Read Also
RVNL Shares Tumble 6% As Q1FY25 Net Profit Plummets 35%
article-image

The Nuts and Bolts: How Views Will Be Measured

So, what does this mean for creators? According to the development, the "Views" will now replace several metrics, including "Plays" for Reels.

Whether a user views your Reels, photo or story multiple times, each wiew will count toward total.

For example:

Reels: The term "Plays" will now be labeled as "Views."

Photos and Stories: "Views" will also be the main metric.

Insights: The analytics section on Instagram will feature a "Views" icon.

Read Also
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
article-image

What This Means for Creators

For many creators, this change might feel daunting. The earlier focus on likes and follower counts has been a long-standing measure of success.

However, with this recent update, nstagram believes that this new ffeature or approach will benefit creators by providing more visibility and a clearer picture of how their content is performing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Brainbees IPO Final Day: Subscribed 12.22 Times On Final Day, Raises ₹4,194 Crore

Brainbees IPO Final Day: Subscribed 12.22 Times On Final Day, Raises ₹4,194 Crore

Instagram To Prioritise 'Views' Over Likes: What Creators Need To Know About The New Metrics For...

Instagram To Prioritise 'Views' Over Likes: What Creators Need To Know About The New Metrics For...

Mumbai: Zepto's Headquarters Relocation To Bengaluru Triggers Decline In Commercial Real Estate...

Mumbai: Zepto's Headquarters Relocation To Bengaluru Triggers Decline In Commercial Real Estate...

RBI Imposes Fine On Nidhi Co-operative Bank For Violating Loan Guidelines

RBI Imposes Fine On Nidhi Co-operative Bank For Violating Loan Guidelines

RBI Can't Ignore Food Inflation While Setting Rates, Will Wait For NSO To Review CPI Reightage, Says...

RBI Can't Ignore Food Inflation While Setting Rates, Will Wait For NSO To Review CPI Reightage, Says...