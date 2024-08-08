Instagram To Prioritise 'Views' Over Likes: What Creators Need To Know About The New Metrics For Reels, Stories, Photos & Carousels |

Instagram, the social media platform for used by millions for reels, posts, photos or story is evolving. The platform, known for its ever-changing features and algorithms, in a recent development has made a change in how it measures the content success.

To give creators a better understanding whether it is a Reel, a photo, or a Story, as per the recent update, now no longer will followers counts and likes hold the same weight, instead, the platform will be placing "Views" at the forefront.

Why the Change? A Closer Look at Instagram’s Strategy

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has been a vocal advocate for this shift. According to Mosseri, "We’re making an update within insights to make “Views” the primary metric for Reels, Stories, photos and carousels. Historically we’ve shown different metrics for Reels vs other posts, but we want to evolve this so it’s easier to understand how your content is doing regardless of the format. We’ll roll this out over the next few weeks."

The Nuts and Bolts: How Views Will Be Measured

So, what does this mean for creators? According to the development, the "Views" will now replace several metrics, including "Plays" for Reels.

Whether a user views your Reels, photo or story multiple times, each wiew will count toward total.

For example:

Reels: The term "Plays" will now be labeled as "Views."

Photos and Stories: "Views" will also be the main metric.

Insights: The analytics section on Instagram will feature a "Views" icon.

What This Means for Creators

For many creators, this change might feel daunting. The earlier focus on likes and follower counts has been a long-standing measure of success.

However, with this recent update, nstagram believes that this new ffeature or approach will benefit creators by providing more visibility and a clearer picture of how their content is performing.