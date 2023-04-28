Instagram founder's app Artifact uses AI to summarise news articles into pointers

Following digitisation, scrolling through headlines on smartphone screens has become an alternative for flipping through a newspaper. But social media usage has also reduced the attention span among human beings, which means short videos or information via pointers are preffered over longer articles.

By deploying AI to summarise a pile of information, Artifact is making it easier for netizens to consume more news on the go.

News tailored for GenZ

Launched by the founders of Instagram, the personalised news platform uses technology from OpenAI, which has given ChatGPT to the world.

Users simply need to tap on an Aa button added on top of the screen, which will unlock the AI, which will create pointers for users to understand the story before reading the entire article.

The idea is to make news more accessible by converting it into speech suitable for GenZ readers.

Won't replace full articles

But since there are chances that the AI can make mistakes, the summaries should not be seen as a replacement for full-length articles.

Despite offering a personalised experience with curated lists of news articles, Artifact doesn't trap users inside a loop created by filters like on Facebook.

At a time when the online space is plagued by fake news, the platform also has a fact-checking mechanism to vet sources upfront.