Infosys posts robust Q3 net, revenue growth

Bengaluru: Beating the street estimates, global software major Infosys on Friday reported Rs 4,466 crore consolidated net profit for the third quarter (October-December) of fiscal 2019-20, registering 23.7% annual growth from Rs 3,610 crore in the same period a year ago.
Sequentially too, net profit grew 10.6% to Rs 4,466 crore in Q3 from Rs 4,036 crore a quarter ago. The city-based IT major said consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 7.9% annually to Rs 23,092 crore from Rs 21,400 crore in the like period a year ago and 2% sequentially from Rs 22,629 crore a quarter ago.
Under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), consolidated net income jumped 24.8% year-on-year (YoY) to $627 million from $502 million a year ago and 9.6% sequentially from $572 million a quarter ago.
Consolidated gross income under IFRS grew 8.6% YoY to $3,243 million from $ 2,987 million and just 1% sequentially from $3,210 million a quarter ago.
Operating profit grew 4.8 YoY to Rs 5,064 crore from Rs 4,830 crore a year ago and 3.1% sequentially from Rs 4,912 crore a quarter ago.
Under IFRS, operating profit grew 5.4% YoY to $711 million from $675 million a year ago and 2.2% sequentially from $696 million a quarter ago.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)