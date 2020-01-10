Infosys posts robust Q3 net, revenue growth

Bengaluru: Beating the street estimates, global software major Infosys on Friday reported Rs 4,466 crore consolidated net profit for the third quarter (October-December) of fiscal 2019-20, registering 23.7% annual growth from Rs 3,610 crore in the same period a year ago.

Sequentially too, net profit grew 10.6% to Rs 4,466 crore in Q3 from Rs 4,036 crore a quarter ago. The city-based IT major said consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 7.9% annually to Rs 23,092 crore from Rs 21,400 crore in the like period a year ago and 2% sequentially from Rs 22,629 crore a quarter ago.

Under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), consolidated net income jumped 24.8% year-on-year (YoY) to $627 million from $502 million a year ago and 9.6% sequentially from $572 million a quarter ago.

Consolidated gross income under IFRS grew 8.6% YoY to $3,243 million from $ 2,987 million and just 1% sequentially from $3,210 million a quarter ago.

Operating profit grew 4.8 YoY to Rs 5,064 crore from Rs 4,830 crore a year ago and 3.1% sequentially from Rs 4,912 crore a quarter ago.

Under IFRS, operating profit grew 5.4% YoY to $711 million from $675 million a year ago and 2.2% sequentially from $696 million a quarter ago.