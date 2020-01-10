Rashesh Shah summoned in Rs 2K cr forex scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, to join the investigation in a foreign exchange case, ED officials said.

Shah is under the scanner in a Rs 2,000 crore forex scam.

The case pertains to violation of foreign exchange involving Capstone Forex Private Limited, a Mumbai-based firm.

Shah did not turn up for questioning on January 9 and new summons has been issued against him.

Shah had been issued a summon earlier on January 3 to appear for questioning on January 9.

In a press release dated January 10, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited has said that none of its companies has any transactions with Capstone Forex and dismissed media reports on the same.