Rashesh Shah summoned in Rs 2K cr forex scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, to join the investigation in a foreign exchange case, ED officials said.
Shah is under the scanner in a Rs 2,000 crore forex scam.
The case pertains to violation of foreign exchange involving Capstone Forex Private Limited, a Mumbai-based firm.
Shah did not turn up for questioning on January 9 and new summons has been issued against him.
Shah had been issued a summon earlier on January 3 to appear for questioning on January 9. However, he did not turn up for the questioning.
The case pertains to violation of foreign exchange norms involving a firm Capstone Forex, a Mira-Bhayander based firm.
In a press release dated January 10, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited has said that none of its companies has any transactions with Capstone Forex and dismissed media reports on the same.
