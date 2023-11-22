Infosys Forges Long-Term Collaboration With TK Elevator For Digital Transformation | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys Limited, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Wednesday announced a strategic long-term collaboration with TK Elevator (TKE), one of the world’s leading urban mobility companies, the company announced through an exchange filing.

As a part of the engagement, Infosys will consolidate, harmonize, and modernize TK Elevator’s digital landscape. The engagement aims to continually innovate and transform the company’s application and IT environment, leveraging an AI-first strategy powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Infosys and TK Elevator Collaborate to Revolutionize Digital Landscape and Application Management

The two companies will work together to transition the operations of all TK Elevator’s business applications across North America and major markets in Europe to Infosys, thereby enabling integrated applications management.

This will not only help unify the underlying infrastructure operations to enable an end-to-end, business process-focused operational paradigm, but also contribute to a simplified and agile digital landscape.

Read Also Infosys Collaborates With Proximus For IT Modernization Project

Some of the key deliverables of this collaboration include:

Application management: Infosys will leverage its Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP), a cloud-enabled platform to provide NextGen Application Management Services and part of Infosys Cobalt, to deliver a user-centric, business outcome-driven solution.

Underlying infrastructure: Infosys will lead Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) transformation and operations, in addition to the existing Service Desk, Data Center, Cloud, LAN, and Workplace.

Future-ready IT model: Infosys will also work towards delivering an integrated applications and underlying infrastructure operating model, including Service Integration and Management (SIAM).

Susan Poon, Global CIO at TK Elevator, said, “Technology empowers our employees and business associates to deliver high-quality services to customers and users across the value chain. We are delighted to significantly expand our collaboration with Infosys, which brings end-to-end digital transformation capabilities, helping us accelerate our business transformation and to realize our strategic vision.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “As manufacturers reimagine their business, they are increasingly looking to refresh the core of their technology stack and application support processes. We are excited to collaborate with TK Elevator and usher an advanced infrastructure and applications services operating model that will help harmonize and future-proof their IT operations and accelerate their digital transformation objectives."

Infosys Limited shares

The shares of Infosys Limited on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,457.30, up by 1.27 percent.