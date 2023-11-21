Infosys Collaborates With Proximus For IT Modernization Project | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys Limited, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Tuesday announced the collaboration with Proximus, Belgium’s leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to deliver an IT modernization and consolidation project, the company announced through an exchnage filing.

The project will see Infosys consolidating key components of the IT stack of a Proximus affiliate into the main IT stack, enabling them among others to offer fiber and new digital services to more of its customers.

As part of the project, Infosys acted as a managing partner to synergize Proximus’ and its affiliate’s ecosystems, adopting an outcome-based model. The highly complex project spanned 70+ applications, multiple vendors, and was successfully completed in time and within budget. As result, the affiliate’s technology stack was modernized to meet future demands, with accelerated time to market, and an increased portfolio of offerings.

Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus, said, “Our affiliates are an important part of Proximus’ multi-brand strategy. They have a fantastic reputation in Belgium when it comes to quality service at great prices. In order to continue to ensure smooth operations and an enhanced portfolio of offerings to all our customers, it was crucial to achieve deeper integration in the Proximus IT stack. Infosys as a managing partner for this venture with the out-tasking model enabled us to successfully complete the program on time and with great quality of delivery.”

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President and Global Industry Leader, Communications, Media and Technology at Infosys, said, “Collaborating on this program with Proximus has been an exciting journey for Infosys strengthening the 25-year strategic partnership between our two organizations. Infosys played the role of a managing partner for the end-to-end delivery of this extremely complex program involving multiple partners, applications, and a new operating model."

