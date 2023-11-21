Infosys Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys Limited on Tuesday announced that the Company has allotted 39,116 equity shares, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees, the company announced through an exchnage filing.

The equity shares were alloted as following:

1) 35,257 equity shares under the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan;

2) 3,859 equity shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019

Consequently, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,75,21,77,945 divided into 4,15,04,35,589 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

Infosys Limited shares

The shares of Infosys Limited on Tuesday at 11:58 am IST were at Rs 1,440.65, up by 0.28 percent.

Consolidated Q2FY24 Results

Infosys Limited on October 12 announced the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2023. The consolidated results of Q2FY24 were as:

Total Income: Rs 39,626 crore vs Rs 37,122 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 30,858 crore vs Rs 28,731 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 6,215 crore vs Rs 6,026 crore YoY