Infosys Distances Itself From Lobbying Firm Allegedly Involved In Scandal In Australia

Infosys is probably one of the names synonymous with India's thriving IT sector, but its shining image was blemished in 2019 when a whistleblower accused its Chief Executive of unethical practices. Lobbying can be interpreted simply as advocacy but in some cases lobbyists have ended up bribing officials, which has landed firms in trouble.

Now Infosys finds itself in the middle of a controversy in Australia, over its ties to lobbying firm Synergy360, which was getting help from former Member of Parliament Stuart Robert.

Infosys has cut ties to the lobbying firm which allegedly bagged government contracts as the former coalition MP influenced decisions.

Cooperating with the authorities

The IT major, which had paid $16 million to Synergy360, is now cooperating with a government probe into the matter.

Infosys had also won a contract from the Australian government to transform a system for calculating and paying welfare, during its association with the firm.

During this time, the regional head for Infosys also met the MP 11 times to give updates about the project's progress.

After earning $190 million from government projects in Australia, Infosys has stated that it is cooperating with the inquiry in good faith although it has cut ties with Synergy360.