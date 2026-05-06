Infosys Completes Optimum Healthcare IT Acquisition To Expand Digital Transformation Business

Infosys has completed the acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT, a healthcare digital transformation and consulting company based in Florida, strengthening its position in the provider healthcare segment. |

Bengaluru/Florida: Infosys has completed its acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT, marking another strategic move to deepen its presence in the healthcare technology and digital transformation market. The company said the acquisition follows its earlier announcement made in March 2026 and aligns with its long-term strategy of expanding healthcare-focused digital capabilities.

Expanding Healthcare Capabilities

Infosys said Optimum Healthcare IT brings extensive provider-domain expertise and a proven consulting and implementation model that complements Infosys’ healthcare growth ambitions. The acquisition strengthens Infosys’ ability to work closely with healthcare systems and provider organizations that are increasingly investing in cloud migration, digital infrastructure, and AI-driven operational transformation.

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The company noted that Optimum Healthcare IT has built strong capabilities in managing large-scale transformation projects across complex clinical and operational environments. This expertise is expected to help Infosys deliver measurable outcomes for healthcare clients while broadening its relationships across new customer segments.

Focus On AI And Cloud

Infosys plans to combine Optimum’s healthcare provider experience with its own AI and cloud platforms, including Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt. According to the company, the integration will allow both firms to offer end-to-end digital transformation solutions tailored for healthcare providers.

The combined offerings are expected to support AI-powered cloud and data modernization projects while helping hospitals and healthcare organizations improve patient care through more personalized and data-driven services. Infosys also expects the acquisition to create operational efficiencies and cost optimization opportunities for healthcare clients.

Strong Partner Ecosystem

Optimum Healthcare IT brings a network of technology partnerships that could further strengthen Infosys’ healthcare solutions portfolio. The company is an Elite ServiceNow partner and received the 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year Award. It also maintains partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Workday, and Microsoft Azure.

Infosys said these partnerships would complement its broader enterprise transformation capabilities and create synergies across healthcare-focused digital programs. The acquisition is also expected to improve Infosys’ presence within the healthcare provider segment in the United States, a key growth market for the company.

Building Long-Term Growth

Infosys described the acquisition as part of its broader AI-first business consulting and technology services strategy. The company currently operates in 63 countries and employs more than 325,000 people globally. Through this acquisition, Infosys aims to strengthen its healthcare specialization while scaling AI-led digital transformation services for enterprise clients.

The company disclosed the completion of the acquisition through an exchange filing dated May 5, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article has been prepared solely based on Infosys Limited’s official exchange filing and press release dated May 5, 2026. No external sources, independent reporting, or additional analysis have been used in preparing this article.