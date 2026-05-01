Infosys Appoints Nitin Paranjpe As Non-Executive Vice Chairman; Company Says No 'Job Cuts' Planned Even As AI Disrupts IT Industry |

Infosys has named Nitin Paranjpe as its non-executive vice chairman. The move comes as the IT services giant continues to strengthen its leadership structure amid evolving strategic priorities. This comes just a day after the CEO of Infosys Salil Parekh has said that the company does not anticipate layoffs in the near future, even as AI continues to transform the global IT services industry.

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In a recent interaction, Parekh indicated that the company has not undertaken job cuts over the past year and does not expect to do so going forward, despite the growing role of automation and AI in software development and delivery, and its IT competitors laying off employees by the thousands.

Paranjpe, who has previously served on the Infosys board, will support the chairman in guiding the board and the company’s strategic agenda.

Nilekani says 'no transition planned'

Chairman Nandan Nilekani further emphasised stability, stating that the appointment is aimed at bolstering governance and strategic oversight without altering the current leadership framework.

Paranjpe's background and significance

The appointment of Paranjpe brings a seasoned leader with deep industry experience to a key non-executive role. His responsibilities will focus on supporting the board in navigating the company’s long-term strategic direction in a competitive global IT landscape.

The developments underscore Infosys’ continued focus on robust governance while addressing promoter-related adjustments that have become common among India’s leading IT firms as the next generation of family members reassess their involvement.

Infosys promoter group changes

In a separate development, co-founder S D Shibulal’s son Shreyas and daughter-in-law Bhairavi have sought an exit from the promoter group classification. This request reflects ongoing efforts by members of the founding families to streamline their shareholding and promoter status in the company.