Youth Empowered With AI-Driven Personal Branding Skills At Indore Management Association | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) successfully hosted a transformative skill development programme titled Learn AI for Personal Branding: Crafting Influence in the Digital Age on May 5, 2026, at the Jal Auditorium.

The initiative aimed to equip young professionals and students with the digital tools necessary to build a self-reliant and influential online presence.

The session was headlined by Yash Kulshreshtha, CEO of Feed Box, who delivered a compelling keynote on the shifting paradigms of professional success. He argued that in 2026, personal branding has transitioned from a luxury to an absolute necessity.

"AI allows an individual to manage their personal brand with the precision and scale of a professional agency," Kulshreshtha noted.

Moving beyond theory, the programme featured live demonstrations where participants received hands-on experience with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. This interactive approach allowed attendees to witness firsthand how to translate AI capabilities into a coherent career strategy.

The audience, comprising students and professionals from across Indore, engaged in a vibrant Q&A session, addressing the practical challenges of maintaining a digital identity in an evolving market. Participants praised the session as a vital stepping stone for their careers, noting that such exposure makes them significantly more competitive in the modern job market.