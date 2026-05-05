 Man Booked For Duping Medical Store Owner On Pretext Of Providing Plot In Indore
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Man Booked For Duping Medical Store Owner On Pretext Of Providing Plot In Indore

According to the complaint, Srivastava approached Raghuvanshi in July 2025 with an offer to sell a plot in Mansarovar Colony, claiming ownership of the property. After the deal was finalized, the complainant paid Rs 30 lakh through a combination of cash and cheques as part payment. The fraud came to light a month later when Raghuvanshi verified the property documents at the sub-registrar's office

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
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Man Booked For Duping Medical Store Owner On Pretext Of Providing Plot In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanyogitaganj police registered a case on Sunday against a man for allegedly duping a medical store owner of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of selling a plot.

Police station in-charge KP Yadav stated that the complainant, Guchit Raghuvanshi, who operates a medical store in Murai Mohalla, was allegedly cheated by Anjan Srivastava, a resident of CAT Road.

According to the complaint, Srivastava approached Raghuvanshi in July 2025 with an offer to sell a plot in Mansarovar Colony, claiming ownership of the property. After the deal was finalized, the complainant paid Rs 30 lakh through a combination of cash and cheques as part payment.

The fraud came to light a month later when Raghuvanshi verified the property documents at the sub-registrar's office. The verification revealed that the plots were registered under the names of other individuals, exposing that the documents provided by Srivastava were forged. When confronted, the accused reportedly returned a portion of the money but refused to pay back the remaining amount.

Realising he had been defrauded, the complainant approached the authorities. Police have now registered a formal case and are conducting an investigation to track down the accused.

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