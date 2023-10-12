Infosys And Temasek Extend Digital Services Joint Venture For Five Years | Representative Image

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a five-year extension of its successful joint venture collaboration with Temasek, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Infosys Compaz (“iCompaz”), the Infosys-Temasek joint venture (JV) company, has collaborated with large corporations in Southeast Asia on their digital transformation journeys, leveraging its deep technology expertise across cloud, data and analytics, cybersecurity, digital, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, among others.

About the collaboration

This extension underscores iCompaz’s commitment to growing its presence in Singapore and the broader Southeast Asian market. The region is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and is a key market for growth.

iCompaz, which was formed in 2018, has collaborated with Temasek on its technology transformation initiatives such as deploying new digital architecture, data applications and security infrastructure. This announcement further deepens the commitment that Infosys had made in 2018, to invest in advanced technologies and capability-building, with the aim of delivering high-quality professional services and supporting the growth and development of its workforce.

About iCompaz

iCompaz is powered by Infosys’ deep capabilities in business innovation through Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, iCompaz will enable clients to create value from unprecedented innovations, pervasive efficiencies, and connected ecosystems.

Dennis Gada, EVP, Head of Financial Services, Infosys, said, “We deeply value our collaboration with Temasek, and it has helped us scale both technology capabilities and talent base in the region. Our journey over the last 5 years has demonstrated shared aspirations of amplifying human potential. We look forward to further building on the strong foundation we have laid together to provide differentiated value to all stakeholders across the region.”

Rao Baskara, Chief Technology Officer, Temasek, said, “We look forward to extending our collaboration and the next phase of growth of iCompaz as it continues to provide quality digital services to companies in Southeast Asia. This engagement also enhances Temasek’s capabilities, and enables us to harness the potential that digital transformation brings.”