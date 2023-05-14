 Infosys allots 5.11 lakh shares to employees as stock option
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Infosys allots 5.11 lakh shares to employees as stock option | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys Limited allotted 5,11,862 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced on Sunday through an exchange filing. The shares were divided under two different plans.

1,04,335 shares were allotted under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan and 4,07,527 shares were given under Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program.

After the allocation the company's issued and subscribed share capital increased to Rs 20,74,93,73,460 divided into 4,14,98,74,692 shares of Rs 5 each.

The company in the last month collaborated with Brent Council to offer free digital learning for local SMEs.

The shares of Infosys on Friday closed at Rs 383.60, down by Rs 0.27 per cent.

