Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Information and Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter account hacked; restored after few minutes

Agencies
The hackers renamed the Ministry's account as 'Elon Musk' and posted some tweets which were later deleted. / Representative image | File photo

The Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly compromised on Wednesday morning, informed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

However, the account was restored after a few minutes, confirmed Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers," tweeted the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. "Alert The account @Mib_india was compromised for a brief while. It has been restored," tweeted Gupta.

The hackers renamed the Ministry's account as 'Elon Musk' and posted some tweets which were later deleted.

(With inputs from ANI)

