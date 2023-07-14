Info Edge Appoints Sanji Sachar As Additional Director | File

Info Edge on Thursday appointed Sanjiv Sachar as an additional director and designated as non-executive, independent director for five years, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Sanjiv Sachar, aged 65 years, is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a bachelor degree of Arts in Economics from Hindu College, University of Delhi. He retired as the Senior Partner of Egon Zehnder in 2016, the world's largest privately held executive search firm. Sachar set up the Egon Zehnder practice in India in 1995 and has played a key role in establishing the firm as a market leader in the executive search space across various industry segments.

Over the course of his two decades at Egon Zehnder, Mr. Sachar has mentored senior executives across industry sectors that today are either Board members, CEOs or CFOs of large corporations in India and overseas. He has also been a co-founder of a Chartered Accountancy and Management Consulting firm, Sachar Vasudeva & Associates and co-founded an executive search firm, Direct Impact.

He had started his corporate career in the finance function with SRF Nippondenso (now known as Denso), one of the world's largest manufacturers of starter motors. Post qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 1982, Mr. Sanjiv started his career with the management consulting division of AF Ferguson (now part of Deloitte). He is the partner of the Delhi Chapter of Social Venture Partners, a global Philanthropic network. He is also the chief Mentor of Huddle, an incubator located in Gurgaon.

Presently, he holds the Board membership in HDFC Bank Limited and KDDL Limited and is also the Designated Partner of Sachar & Sachar LLP.