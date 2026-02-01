Industry Leaders React To Union Budget 2026, Optimism Over MSME, Real Estate, Manufacturing & Healthcare Push

Mumbai: The Union Budget 2026 has received a largely positive response from industry leaders across sectors such as manufacturing, real estate, consumer goods, banking and healthcare. Most experts believe the Budget sends a strong signal towards economic growth, job creation and long-term development, especially by supporting MSMEs, infrastructure and domestic manufacturing.

Mr Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director of Dollar Industries Limited, said the Rs 10,000 crore credit boost for MSMEs will directly benefit labour-intensive sectors like hosiery. He also welcomed the introduction of the National Fibre Scheme, which aims to strengthen the supply of both natural and man-made fibres. According to him, this will reduce dependence on imports, improve raw material availability and make Indian manufacturers more competitive.

Real Estate Sector Sees Positive Momentum

Real estate leaders also expressed confidence in the Budget. Mr Sahil Saharia, CEO of Bengal Shristi Infrastructure Development Ltd, said the focus on affordable housing and urban infrastructure in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities will improve access to quality housing. He added that the Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund is a timely step, as it can reduce financial risks for developers and speed up project execution.

Echoing similar views, Mr Arya Sumant, Managing Director of Eden Realty, said the government’s emphasis on infrastructure-backed housing growth will boost buyer confidence and help the sector recover faster.

Consumer And MSME Sectors Find Support

Mr Shivam Agarwal, Head of Marketing & Strategy at Doctors’ Choice, said the Budget’s steady focus on infrastructure, rural spending and supply chain resilience will help stabilise demand for consumer products. Better logistics and policy clarity, he said, will support long-term business planning.

Mr Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, President of Bengal Business Council and Chairman of Bandhan Group, highlighted the importance of MSME reforms. He said initiatives like Compliance Mitra will reduce regulatory burdens, making it easier for small businesses to access credit and grow.

Healthcare Sector Calls For More Focus On Accessibility

While welcoming the Budget, Dr Debasish Bhattacharya, CMD of Disha Eye Hospitals, said initiatives like ‘Biopharma Shakti’ are a positive step towards reducing non-communicable diseases. However, he pointed out that preventive eye care still needs more attention. He stressed the need for better screening programmes and incentives for eye hospitals in rural and Tier 2 and 3 cities, where affordability remains a major challenge.

Overall, industry leaders see Budget 2026 as a growth-oriented roadmap that supports manufacturing, housing, MSMEs and healthcare, while also encouraging self-reliance and employment generation.